Less than 20% progress posted for 69% of underway industrial, mining projects

TEHRAN – The latest data published by the Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry show that 69 percent of the semi-finished industrial, mining, or trade projects across the country reported less than 20 percent of physical progress by the end of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 19).

As reported by ISNA, according to the ministry data there are currently 65,162 projects underway in various provinces which are expected to create 1,937,350 job opportunities when completed.

Yazd, Isfahan, and Semnan had the biggest number of projects underway among the other provinces, the data suggested.

Last year, the Industry Ministry paid 335.77 trillion rials (nearly $7.99 billion) to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and semi-finished industrial projects with an over 60 percent physical progress.

The ministry has it on the agenda to complete and inaugurate numerous projects in the current Iranian calendar year in order to realize the year’s slogan which is “surge in production”.

In this regard, the ministry has implemented a new program called “Persistent Production-Effective Employment-Sustainable Exports”, based on which it plans to inaugurate 200 industrial, mining, and trade projects across the country by the Iranian calendar year of 1400 (begins on March 20, 2021).

As reported, a total of 1.69 quadrillion rials (about $40.23 billion) has been invested in the mentioned projects that are going to create job opportunities for 41,000 people.

Based on the ministry data, since the beginning of the current year up to June 16, 196 industrial, mining and trade projects worth 230 trillion rials (about $5.48b) went operational throughout the country.

EF/MA