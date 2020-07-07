Hotel projects worth over $28m underway in northwest Iran

TEHRAN – Two four-star hotels are being built in the northwestern province of Ardabil with a total budget of 1.2 trillion rials (Over $28 million).

The hotels, which are being constructed in the capital city of Ardabil, will be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021), said Ardabil Governor Masud Emami Yeganeh, CHTN reported on Tuesday.

The under-construction hotels will create over 100 job opportunities, the official added.

In April, tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter season to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

In December 2019, provincial tourism chief Nader Fallahi announced that seventeen tourism projects, worth 1,500 billion rials (some $35 million) would be inaugurated in the province in the near future.

Ha said that the objective to launch tourism projects in the province is to provide tourists from all over the world and domestic tourists as well with the opportunity to use these facilities and select Ardabil as their prime destination.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

ABU/MG