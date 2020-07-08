Prehistorical relics seized from smuggler in western Iran

TEHRAN - Iranian authorities have recently confiscated 167 relics from a smuggler in western Kermanshah province. The objects date back to the first and second centuries BC and middle Islamic eras as well.

“Cups, bronze bowls, scent-bottles, axes, arrowheads, bracelets, locking pins, decorative pendants, earrings, rings, animal figurines, cylindrical seals, etc. were amongst the seized objects,” said Amir Rahmatollahi, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage, ILNA reported.

The police discovered clues to identify the smuggler following days of thorough investigation and constant efforts under close collaboration with judicial authorities, the official explained.

AFM/MG