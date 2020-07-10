Esteghlal, Tractor will be held as scheduled: Iran League Organization

TEHRAN - Iran Football League Organization announced that the match between Esteghlal and Tractor will be held on Saturday, as it previously scheduled.

Last week, Esteghlal, who were scheduled to go to Jam, Bushehr Province for the game against Pars Jounubi, refused to travel to the southern city as the club stated that 11 players and one staff member at the team have tested positive for coronavirus.

Consequently, there were rumors that Esteghlal's match against Tractor in Tehran on Saturday may be canceled for the same reason, but the league organization decided to hold the match as the results of a repeat testing revealed that the test results of a number of Esteghlal players who tested positive previously have changed to negative.

Another team in the Iran Professional League (IPL) impacted by the coronavirus were Foolad Khuzestan. Saeed Azari, the general manager of Foold, a club from the south-western city of Ahvaz, confirmed on last Saturday that 16 club staff, including 11 players, had tested positive.

Foolad’s away match against Nasaji was canceled last week and, according to the announcement of the league organization, the team’s next home match against Naft Masjed Soleyman, planned to be held on Saturday, was canceled.

The Ahavaz based football team have been allowed by the league organization to restart their football activities from Sunday, July 12.