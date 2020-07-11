Abandoned craft of Sofreh-bafi revived in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari

TEHRAN – Sofreh-bafi (traditional spread weaving), a handicraft field that was obsolete, has been revived in Lordegan, western Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province.

To revive the handicraft field, some 60 rural women were trained in this field for free, CHTN quoted provincial tourism chief Mehrdad Raeisi as saying on Saturday.

Sofreh-bafi was mostly for self-consumption, but with the production of similar industrial goods, this field had been fallen into oblivion, the official added.

Sofreh (spread), which is made of wool, is used to store flour, bread, and similar materials by rural and nomadic people.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari has various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

