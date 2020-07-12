4-star hotels to promote tourism in Ilam province

TEHRAN – Two four-star hotels are being built in Ilam to give a boost to the hospitality sector in the lesser-known western province, CHTN reported.

In collaboration with the private sector, the hotels are being constructed with a total budget of 380 billion rials (about $9 million), provincial tourism chief Abdolmalek Shanbehzadeh announced on Sunday.

One of the hotels will be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021) and the other one will come on stream in the near future, the official added.

He also noted that the under-construction hotels will create 60 job opportunities.

Some 1.63 million travelers visited historical sites and heritage museums across Ilam province during the first nine months of the past Iranian calendar year.

Over 8,000 foreign nationals and 150,000 domestic holidaymakers were accommodated in hotels, hostels and guest houses across the province during the nine-month period, according to data released by provincial tourism department.



ABU/MG