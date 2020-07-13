Carpet-weaving, most common home job in Jiria

A couple weaves a carpet with specific pattern on an old loom installed at their home in the small village of Jiria, Farahan county, central Markazi province, on July 9, 2020.

The knowledge of carpet-weaving has been passed down from generation to generation, so that it is now the most common job in the village.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and high quality. Official figures show handmade carpets have a significant share in Iran’s non-oil exports.

AFM/MG