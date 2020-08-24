Online meeting held on Mihrab rugs

TEHRAN-The Carpet Museum of Iran hosted on Sunday an online meeting on hand-woven rugs which are specifically used for covering Mihrabs, prayer niches in mosques facing Kaaba.

Mihrabs are semicircular niches in the wall of a mosque that points out the qibla; the direction of the Kaaba in Mecca and hence the direction that Muslims should face when praying.

The characteristics of a Mihrab rug, woven in Haj Jalili workshop in the 20th century were discussed during the meeting, the museum’s director Parisa Beyzaei said, the official website of the museum announced.

Weaving rugs and carpets based on traditional patterns is widely practiced across many Iranian villages as home jobs or at small workshops with know-how passed down from generation to generation.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and high quality. Official figures show handmade carpets have a significant share in Iran’s non-oil exports.

