Online meeting held on branding hand-woven Iranian carpets

TEHRAN – The Carpet Museum of Iran hosted on Monday an online meeting on branding hand-woven Iranian carpets, ILNA reported.

Iranians have long been known for their hand-woven carpets, and carpets are one of the indicators of the culture of Iran, the museum’s director Parisa Beyzaei said.

The international brand recognition of Iranian carpets could lead to the competitiveness in the global market as well as prevent the valuable carpets from being looted, stolen or smuggled, she added.

Carpet expert Mehdi Ebrahimi Alavijeh also delivered speeches during the meeting.

Weaving rugs and carpets based on traditional patterns is widely practiced across many Iranian villages as home jobs or at small workshops with know-how passed down from generation to generation.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and high quality. Official figures show handmade carpets have a significant share in Iran’s non-oil exports.

