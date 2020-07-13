IranAir to resume Istanbul flights after five-month halt over virus pandemic

TEHRAN – Iran’s flag carrier Homa, known internationally as IranAir, is scheduled to resume Tehran-Istanbul flights following some five months of suspension over the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The round flights are scheduled twice a week on Fridays and Mondays from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport to (and from) the Istanbul Airport by closely observing healthcare protocols, IRIB reported on Sunday.

The first flight is slated to take off on Monday at 09:25 a.m. local time from the IKIA based on permission issued by Iran Civil Aviation Organization, the report said.

Over the past couple of months, many countries, including the Islamic Republic, imposed travel restrictions to help curb the spread of novel coronavirus. In this line, many incoming and outgoing flights have been suspended, and road travels restricted to a great extent.

For the time being, IranAir operates services to London, Manchester, Paris, and Amsterdam amongst other destinations.

AFM/MG