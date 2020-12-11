IranAir granted license to resume Tehran-Ankara flights

TEHRAN – Iran’s flag carrier IranAir has attained a license to restart its roundtrip Tehran- Ankara flights.

Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Thursday revealed the issuance of a flight license for Iran’s National Flag Carrier (IranAir) to resume Tehran-Ankara service amid the pandemic, Mehr reported.

Now, with the reduction of restrictions imposed on countries to battle COVID-19, IranAir, which had suspended its flight to Ankara due to coronavirus, will resume a weekly flight en route Tehran-Ankara and vice versa with consulting and receiving the license from the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the news agency said.

The flight will be resumed by fully observing health protocols and guidelines between the two countries.

In the coronavirus era, all air travelers are required to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and present a recent health certificate to show they have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

AFM/