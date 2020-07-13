Gas supply to urban, rural areas ongoing despite pandemic

TEHRAN – National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) continues its gas supply operations in rural and urban regions of various provinces despite the limitations created by the outbreak of the coronavirus, Shana reported.

According to the NIGC Head Hassan Montazer Torbati, currently, 95 percent of the country’s urban and rural areas are connected to the national gas network.

As reported, in the past few years, every year more than 3,000 villages have been connected to the national gas network.

In early May, NIGC’s former dispatching director said that the transmission capacity of the national gas network has risen to one billion cubic meters per day (bcm/d).

Noting that several projects were carried out last calendar year (ended on March 19) to increase the country's gas network capacity, Mehdi Jamshidi-Dana said: "Most of the mentioned projects were implemented in the ninth national line, most of which will be operational this year."

The official mentioned the South Pars gas field’s new platforms going operational in the current year and noted that with the increase of the national gas network’s capacity the new production capacity from the South Pars platforms won’t be idle.

EF/MA