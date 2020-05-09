National gas network transmission capacity rises to 1bcm/d

TEHRAN - National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) dispatching director says the transmission capacity of the national gas network has risen to one billion cubic meters per day (bcm/d), IRNA reported on Friday.

Noting that several projects were carried out last calendar year (ended on March 19) to increase the country's gas network capacity, the official said: "Most of the mentioned projects have been implemented in the ninth national line, most of which will be operational this year."

Mehdi Jamshidi-Dana further mentioned the South Pars gas field’s new platforms going operational in the current year and noted that with the increase of the national gas network’s capacity the new production capacity from the South Pars platforms won’t be idle.

“The country’s [natural] gas production capacity is going to be increased to one billion cubic meters per day and now the national network is capable of transmitting this capacity,” he said.

***Export pipeline to Turkey being repaired

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jamshidi-Dana mentioned the blast in the Iran-Turkey gas pipeline and noted: “We are negotiating with the Turkish side and they are taking necessary measures for repairing the pipeline.”

The flow of Iranian natural gas to Turkey was disrupted in late March (due to a pipeline explosion) but the pipeline hasn’t been repaired due to the pandemic.

Although the equipment needed to repair the pipeline has been ordered by Turkey, but due to Coronavirus outbreak, the supply of equipment has been delayed.

According to the official, Iran has offered Turkey to repair the export gas pipeline and supply equipment, "However, the Turkish side has only thanked Iran for the offer."

In early April, the operation and production manager of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) which is in charge of the development of Iran’s giant South Pars gas field announced that all of the platforms of the field are operating in full swing so that their total output has exceeded the figure projected by the Oil Ministry’s approved plan.

EF/MA