Tehran, Beijing explore expansion of agricultural co-op in high-level talks

TEHRAN – Iran and China discussed ways to deepen agricultural cooperation during a meeting between Iranian Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Qezeljeh and his Chinese counterpart Han Jun.

According to the Iranian government’s official news service, Nouri Qezeljeh highlighted the strong commitment of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration to strengthening bilateral ties with China, particularly in the agricultural sector.

The Iranian minister identified key priority areas for collaboration and called for the expedited issuance of remaining health and safety certifications to facilitate the export of certain Iranian agricultural products to the Chinese market.

Chinese Agriculture Minister Han Jun, in turn, praised Iran’s active participation in the recent meeting of agriculture ministers from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states. He welcomed the proposals and positions put forward by Iran, particularly those aimed at removing barriers to trade.

Han affirmed that China is ready to increase imports of a wide range of agricultural products from Iran.

The two ministers also exchanged views on broader aspects of bilateral cooperation across various agricultural domains. Given the wide scope of issues on the agenda, both sides agreed to continue technical discussions at the deputy minister level.

It was also agreed that the third session of the Iran-China Joint Agricultural Cooperation Committee will be held soon in Tehran.

Han’s visit to Tehran came at the invitation of the Iranian side, marking another step toward enhancing strategic ties between the two countries.

EF/MA