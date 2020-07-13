Iranian para athletes join ‘I Wear a Mask’ campaign

TEHRAN – Iranian para athletes have joined “I Wear A Mask’ camping.

Iranian authorities have launched a campaign urging residents to wear masks in order to protect themselves from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Nayerh Akef, the first Iranian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games in Sydney 2000, is among the para athletes who joined the campaign.

Currently, in the WHO advisory, it was said that if you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected COVID-19 infection, or if you’re coughing and sneezing. Otherwise, you should give the medical masks to those who need it more, like frontliners.

It's time to put on the mask, since the second wave of the noble virus has killed so many people around the world.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said the coronavirus has taken the lives of 203 patients during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 13,032.

The total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran has risen to 259,652 following the detection of 2,349 new cases since yesterday, she added.