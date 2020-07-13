Veteran tour guide donates Seleucid coins to museum

TEHRAN – A veteran Iranian tour guide has donated seven ancient coins, minted by Seleucids, to the Khorasan Great Museum, the museum director announced on Monday.

The coins will be put on show after being cleaned, studied, and documented, Mohammad Rokni added, ILNA reported.

“Hassan Rouzrokh, the donor of these historical coins, is one of the pioneer tour guides both in the Khorasan region and Afghanistan and he is fluent in English and French,”Rokni said.

The Seleucid Empire was a Hellenistic state ruled by the Seleucid dynasty, which existed from 312 to 63 BC. At the height of its power, it included central Anatolia, Persia, the Levant, Mesopotamia, and what is now Kuwait, Afghanistan, and parts of Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

AFM/MG