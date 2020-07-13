JCPOA anniversary: JCPOA was product of Iran’s openness to engagement

TEHRAN – Five years after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) about Iran’s nuclear program was signed, the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday said the JCPOA was the product of Tehran’s openness to engagement.

The JCPOA, commonly referred to as the 2015 nuclear deal, was signed in Vienna on July 14, 2015, between Iran, the European Union, and the 5+1 group (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany).

The track record of dialogues on critical issues demonstrates Iran's seriousness, pragmatism on bringing peace & stability to 🌍. #JCPOA is the product of Iran's openness to engagement, but US reckless exit from the Deal has wreaked havoc on this multilateral accomplishment. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/heAFtqTrol — Iran Foreign Ministry 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) July 13, 2020

“The track record of dialogues on critical issues demonstrates Iran’s seriousness, pragmatism on bringing peace & stability to Earth globe europe-africa. #JCPOA is the product of Iran’s openness to engagement, but US reckless exit from the Deal has wreaked havoc on this multilateral accomplishment,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted.

In another tweet, the ministry noted that Iran remains committed to diplomatic engagement.

“Despite the setback, Iran remains committed to diplomatic engagement, as it’s been & will be a trusted partner to its neighbors & beyond. Iran has long proposed several inclusive peace plans in MidEast; the latest one is #HOPE. Always believe in dialogue,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE), Iran’s proposal for regional security, was unveiled at the United Nations annual summit in New York in September 2019.

“Based upon the historical responsibility of my country in maintaining security, peace, stability and progress in the Persian Gulf region and Strait of Hormuz, I would like to invite all the countries directly affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the ‘Coalition for Hope’, meaning Hormuz Peace Endeavor,” President Hassan Rouhani told the UN delegates.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has invited all regional states to join Iran’s initiative for securing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

In a tweet in September 2019, Zarif said the initiative entails “dialogue, confidence-building, freedom of navigation, energy security, non-aggression, and non-intervention”.

In a post on his Twitter account on October 15, Zarif renewed Iran’s call to all countries bordering the Persian Gulf to join Tehran’s initiative to “forge a blueprint for peace, security, stability, and prosperity” in the region.

‘Iran has always settled challenges through dialogue based on mutual respect’

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in another tweet on Monday that since its foundation, the Islamic Republic has always settled challenges through dialogue based on mutual respect.

“In Iran, today is the national day for ‘Dialogue and Constructive Engagement with the World’. Since its foundation, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been developing cordial, balanced relationship with the world and settling challenges through dialogues based on mutual respect,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

NA/PA