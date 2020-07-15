TPO holds Iran-Austria commodity-country desk meeting

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) hosted a meeting of the Iran-Austria commodity-country desk in which the roadmap for economic cooperation between the two countries was discussed, the TPO portal reported on Tuesday.

According to Behrouz Olfat, TPO’s director of Europe and America Department, the meeting was aimed to assess the performance of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee and to review the comments and suggestions of the two countries’ working groups and other relevant bodies regarding the required changes and reforms in the relations between the two countries.

At this meeting, while presenting the performance of the economic working groups, the representatives of the relevant bodies offered their plans and proposals regarding the arrangement and composition of the mentioned working groups.

The official noted that based on the negotiations and proposals offered in the meeting, it was decided to present a roadmap to the Austrian side based on the formation of six working groups in line with the current international trade environment.

As reported, the event was attended by representatives of the private sector, including the Iran-Austria Joint Chamber of Commerce, Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), the Chamber of Cooperatives (COC), as well as government departments, including the Vice President for Science and Technology, the Ministry of Health, and Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO).

EF/MA