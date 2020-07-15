Endangered species reproduce at Kani Barazan wetland

TEHRAN – Some endangered bird species were observed along with newly-hatched chicks at Kani Barazan international wetland in the northwest of the country.

Kani Barazan wetland, located in Mahabad county, West Azarbaijan province, was once recorded as the first bird-watching site in the country.

Stretching to 927 hectares, the wetland consists of a freshwater lake surrounded by diverse plant communities and seasonal wetlands which become dry during summer and autumn.

The wetland is home to over 20,000 birds of 144 bird species, including, flamingo, little cormorant, great white pelican, stilt, sternidae, great crested grebe, graylag goose, lesser white-fronted goose, heron, common shelduck and etc. and a number of endangered species like white-headed duck.

The rangers spotted several endangered species of ferruginous duck and little cormorants with newly-hatched chicks, IRNA quoted Faroq Sokhanvar as saying on Wednesday.

The reproduction of birds and endangered species in the international wetland is good news for environmentalists in the city, therefore, monitoring is increased and the entry of violators into this wetland is more strictly controlled, he highlighted.

He went on to say that the volume of water stored in the wetland is 15 percent more than last year and the volume of water entering the wetland is four-tenths of a cubic meter per second.

In 2006, the wetland was declared as a hunting prohibited area and the first wildlife refuge in the West Azarbaijan province due to its unique ecosystem, he concluded.

