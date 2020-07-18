Qom to promote lesser-known tourist attractions

TEHRAN – The tourism department general of Qom province plans to promote unknown or lesser-known tourist sites with the aim of introducing tourism capacities of the province, CHTN reported.

The tastes of different people are taken into account in this regard, and new tourist attractions vary from religious, historical, and cultural sites to natural sights, provincial tourism chief Alireza Moradi said on Thursday.

He also noted that almost 400 properties across the province have been inscribed on the National Heritage List.

The country’s second-holiest city after Mashhad, Qom is home to both the magnificent shrine of Hazrat-e Masumeh (SA) and the major religious madrasas (schools).

Apart from sightseers and pilgrims who visit Qom to pay homage at the holy shrine, the city is also a top destination for Shiite scholars and students who come from across the world to learn Islamic studies at its madrasas and browse through eminent religious bookshops.

ABU/MG

