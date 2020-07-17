Cannes Classics to screen “The Chess Game of the Wind” from Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mohammadreza Aslani’s drama “The Chess Game of the Wind” will be screened in the Cannes Classics as the Cannes Film Festival Cannes announced on Wednesday the lineup for the program, which showcases restored classic films and documentaries.

Starring Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz and Shohreh Aghdashlu, the film was directed in 1976. It is about the decadence of a family in the Qajar dynasty of Iran. The first lady of a noble house has died and now there is a conflict between the heirs for taking over her heritage.

“The Chess Game of the Wind” has been restored by Cineteca di Bologna at L’Immagine Ritrovata and the Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project.

Twenty-five feature films and seven documentaries in this category as the 2020 Cannes Film Festival was not held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cannes Classics will be organized by the Lumiere Festival in Lyon, France, from October 10 to 18 and the Rencontres Cinematographiques of Cannes from November 23 to 26.

“Charlie Chaplin, the Genius of Liberty” by Francois Ayme and Yves Jeuland, “Be Water” by Bao Nguyen and “Belushi” by R.J. Cutler are among the documentary films selected to be screened in the section.

The feature films also include “In the Mood for Love” by Wong Kar-wai, “Breathless” by Jean-Luc Godard, “L’Aventura” by Michelangelo Antonioni, “Friendship’s Death” by Peter Wollen and “The Story of a Three-Day Pass” by Melvin Van Peebles.

“Soul, the French Dispatch” by Wes Anderson and “Lovers Rock” and “Mangrove” by Steve McQueen were also selected for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo: “The Chess Game of the Wind”, Iranian director Mohammadreza Aslani’s drama, will be screened in the 2020 Cannes Classics.

MMS/YAW

