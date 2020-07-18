Iran volleyball to meet Poland in Tokyo 2020 opener

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team will start the Tokyo 2020 Olympic campaign, now replanned for 2021, with a match against Poland on July 24.

The full match schedule for the men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments at the Games has been confirmed, ahead of the ultimate sporting event of the planet due to be held in the Japanese capital from July 23 to August 8.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games earlier this year rescheduled the Games for 2021.

The volleyball schedule remains the same as originally planned for, though adjusted to the new dates of 2021.

The preliminary round matches will be held on alternate days for men and women, each day including six matches in three sessions of two.

As volleyball returns to the place where it made its Olympic debut in 1964, for the first time in history the competition will conclude with the women's final, on Sunday, August 8, just a few hours ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Closing Ceremony and one day after the men's gold is decided.

Iran have been drawn in Pool A along with Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela.

Pool B consists of Brazil, the U.S., Russia, Argentina, France and Tunisia.

Pool A Match Schedule:

24 July 2021: Iran v Poland

26 July 2021: Iran v Venezuela

28 July 2021: Iran v Canada

30 July 2021: Iran v Italy

1 August 2021: Iran v Japan