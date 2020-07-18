Iran-China deal is ‘pragmatic’: CGTN

TEHRAN – In a commentary on its website on Thursday, the CGTN (China Global Television Network) says the impending 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and China is “primarily pragmatic”.

“The main reason for the controversy is that the deal paints China in a defiant role against the U.S. However, the deal is primarily pragmatic. Iran is one of the largest producers of oil, and China imports 75 percent of its oil, allowing it to diversify vendors,” said the commentary.

Iran and China plan to sign a 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement. The document has not been finalized yet.

It said, "It has been reported that China and Iran are negotiating a 25-year cooperation agreement named the Sino-Iranian Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The partnership is thought to be a continuation of the 600 billion U.S. dollar trade deal agreement between the two countries in 2016."

“Chinese investments will help Iran develop its telecommunication, banking, and railway sectors.” It noted, “China was the largest buyer of Iranian crude oil despite sanctions from the U.S. Apart from their primary commercial purposes, the ports of Hambantota in Sri Lanka, Gwadar in Pakistan combined with ports at Jask and the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf and the Caspian Sea, would also create refueling stations for the Chinese Navy. Chinese investments will help Iran develop its telecommunication, banking, and railway sectors.”

“The deal offers Iran a chance at development with mutual respect on its own terms without compromising on its national interests. More importantly, it gives Iran the opportunity not to feel helpless against the onslaught of disapproval from the West. China gets to offer countries a way out from American military adventurism and use of force contrary to international laws. China can play a constructive role in safeguarding the peace and security of the [Persian] Gulf region and promote it's BRI [the Belt and Road Initiative],” it added.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday that the relationship between Iran and China is “strong” but enemies seek to undermine it.

“Relations between Iran and China are relations between independent countries and have many ill-wishers. This document is a roadmap… our view on this document is long-term,” Mousavi told a press conference in Ardabil, northwest Iran.

