“Cast out of Heaven” nominated for Oskar Barnack Award

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Hashem Shakeri’s series “Cast out of Heaven” has been shortlisted for the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA) in Wetzlar, Germany.

The series depicts the aftermath of the expansion of Tehran satellite towns, which occurred after the implementation of the government’s Mehr Housing Project in 2007.



The series composed of 18 images took the runner-up prize in the Discovery category at the Sony World Photography Awards in June.

The Oskar Barnack Award, presented almost continuously since 1979, recognizes photography expressing the relationship between man and the environment.

Shakeri’s collection is competing with eleven other series including “Black Summer” by Matthew Abbott from Australia, “Arctic Heroes – Where the world is melting” by Ragnar Axelsson from Iceland, and “Displacement – New Town No Town” by Giovanni Cocco from Italy.

Vincent Fournier from France with “Space Project”, Emil Gataullin from Russia with “Mezen: By Sky’s Edge”, Maimouna Guerresi from Italy with “Beyond the Border – A journey to Touba” and Luca Locatelli from Italy with “Future Studies” are other nominees.

Brazil-based Spanish photographer Christina de Middel’s series “Journey to the Center” and Russia-based Italian photographer Davide Monteleone’s collection “Sinomocene” have also nominated for the LOBA.

Among the nominees are also “Red Island” by Namhun Sung from South Korea and “5km from the Frontline” by Anastasia Taylor-Lind from the United Kingdom.

For the first time in the award’s 40 year history, the winner will receive a prize of €40,000, in addition to a Leica camera worth €10,000, and the publication of the photographs in an exhibition that will travel across the Leica Galerie network worldwide.

The ceremony to present both winners in the official competition and the Newcomers category will be held in Wetzlar on September 24, 2020.

In celebration of 40 years of recognizing talented photographers, a special exhibition will showcase photographs from the 2020 LOBA winner, as well as works from previous winners at the Ernst Leitz Museum and Leica Gallery Wetzlar.

Photo: An image from Iranian photographer Hashem Shakeri’s series “Cast out of Heaven”.

