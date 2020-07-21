“The Alien” star Bakhtiar Panjei named best at Taormina Film Fest

TEHRAN – Iranian actor Bakhtiar Panjei has been crowned best for his role in “The Alien” (“Namo”) at the Taormina Film Fest in Italy.

Panjei portrays a teacher who is dispatched along with his family to a remote area.

The festival took place in the Sicily commune from July 11 to 19.

Directed by Nader Saeivar, “The Alien” had its world premiere at the Forum section of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival, which was held from February 20 to March 1.

Over 40 movies were screened in the official competition of the Taormina Film Fest.

In addition, the festival also hosted twelve documentaries, eleven independent European productions and four special events.

Photo: A Taormina Film Fest’s poster for “The Alien” bearing an image of Iranian actor Bakhtiar Panjei.

