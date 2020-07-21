'U.S. killed your guest at your home,' Leader tells visiting Iraqi PM

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received on Tuesday afternoon Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

In his talks with the Iraqi prime minister, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Iran definitely opposes whatever undermines the Iraqi government.”

Underlining that Iran has never had and will never interfere in the internal affairs of Iraq, the Leader added that Iran wants a dignified, independent and united Iraq that its territorial integrity is protected.

“Of course, the American view of Iraq is exactly the opposite of ours, because the U.S. is, in the strictest sense of the word, an enemy, and it does not agree with an independent, strong Iraq with a majority government,” the Leader noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say, “For Americans, it does not matter who is the prime minister of Iraq; they are looking for a government like the government of Paul Bremer, the American ruler of Iraq in the early days of Saddam's downfall.”

The Leader also said Iran does not interfere in Iraq’s relations with the United States but Tehran “expects that Iraqi friends know the U.S. well and realize that the presence of Americans in every country is a source of corruption and destruction.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also said Iran expects Iraq to expel Americans from their soil.

The Leader added, “The Islamic Republic expects that the decision of the Iraqi government, nation, and parliament for the expulsion of the Americans be pursued because their presence is the source of insecurity.”

The Leader cited the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis as an example of the U.S. crime which was the result of their presence in Iraq.

“They killed your guest in your house and openly admitted this crime and this is not a minor issue,” the Leader told the visiting Iraqi prime minister.

The Leader said Iran will surely take avenge of the assassination of General Soleimani.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will never forget this issue and will definitely will make a ‘reciprocal strike’ to the Americans.”

He called the consensus created among Iraqi political factions during the formation of al-Kadhimi’s government a “decent move”.

The Leader added, "The Americans and their agents are always looking for a power vacuum in the region to create chaos and pave the way for their intervention, just as they did in Yemen and now everyone is witnessing the deplorable situation in Yemen.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also expressed Iran’s support for al-Kadhimi, saying that “reason, religion and experience require that the relations between Iran and Iraq be further improved in all fields.

“Of course, the expansion of Iran-Iraq ties has opponents, who are led by the U.S., but in no way should the U.S. be feared because it cannot do a damn thing.

“The Americans would make troubles and harassment, but the Iraqi government, regardless of this harassment, should firmly continue on its path and protect the people as its prop,” he pointed out.

The Leader also called Ayatollah Ali Sistani, a well-known source of emulation (Marja) in Iraq, a “great boon” to Iraq, noting the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) is also another great boon to the country that should be protected.



