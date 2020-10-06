Deployment of U.S. aircraft carriers to Persian Gulf reduces risk of war: IRGC general

TEHRAN – A top Iranian general has said the deployment of U.S. aircraft carriers to the Persian Gulf region decreases the chance of war between Iran and the U.S.

“Over the past years, the Americans have never won any wars. And today they do not see themselves in a position to go to war with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian nation. And when they deploy a certain aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf with great fanfare, this means that they are losers,” said General Yadollah Javani, the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for political affairs, according to a Fars news agency report.

The general added, “Conversely, we believe that whenever the Americans deploy their carriers to the Persian Gulf, the chance of war decreases because they know well that their arrival in the Persian Gulf amounts to their definite death and inevitable destruction. Because it’s impossible for the Americans to leave the region safe and sound if a war breaks out in the region.”

General Javani made the remarks in an interview with Iraq’s Aletejah TV.

He also warned the U.S. against targeting the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), saying if the Americans attack the forces, the result will be different.

“The Americans threaten to attack the units and bases of the PMF but I think the PMF has acted gallantly and exercised restraint so far. If one day it’s decided that the Iraqi popular forces would go to war with the Americans, the result will be different,” the top general cautioned.

According to General Javani, the Americans gave their troops diapers to protect themselves.

“Americans should not forget how they gave their soldiers diapers to protect themselves and get into less trouble,” the IRGC general noted.

He said the Americans have fled Iraq by signing a security agreement with Iraq, which led to the U.S. withdrawing some of its forces from the country.

The U.S. also threatened to close its embassy in Iraq in recent weeks. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has held a telephone conversation with Iraqi President Barham Salih to warn about the consequences of the embassy closure. The U.S. has repositioned some of its troops in Iraq, closing a number of its military bases in Iraq. However, it still has troops stationed in Western and Northern Iraq.

PA/PA