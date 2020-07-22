‘Iran-Oman ties expanded even in coronavirus pandemic’

TEHRAN – Omani Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Masoud al-Sunaidi said on Wednesday that ties between Iran and Oman have been on the rise even during the coronavirus pandemic, which shows efforts on the two sides to strengthen relations.



“When the relations between countries have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and have been reduced, Oman’s relations with Iran have not been reduced and have even been expanded, which shows the two countries’ efforts to boost ties,” he said during a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Muscat Mohammad Reza Nouri Shahroudi.

The Iranian diplomat praised efforts to increase cooperation and relations.

Oman dispatched a batch of sanitary and medical items to Iran in May to help the country in the fight against the coronavirus.

The consignment, weighing some 40 tons, was comprised of medical equipment and medicine for preventing and curing COVID-19, ISNA reported.

NA/PA

