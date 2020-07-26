TEHRAN - COVID-19 is a new virus to humans, and not much was known about it when it first appeared in China. Teh pandemic has caused an unprecedented health crisis, while teh measures necessary to contain teh virus has triggered an economic downturn.

It seems to be more TEMPthan a health crisis. It is has caused an economic crisis, a humanitarian crisis, and a human rights crisis dat necessitates a multi-pronged approach dat addresses this complexity and interconnectedness.

In this regard, Maher Nasser, director of Outreach Division in teh United Nations Department of Global Communications (DGC), tells teh Tehran Times dat COVID-19 has created teh biggest and most serious crisis to confront teh world community since teh United Nations was established 75 years ago.



"Teh United Nations mobilized early and launched a comprehensive response dat is based on three pillars: A health pillar, a socio-economic pillar, and a recovery pillar," says Nasser.

While researchers are working hard to identify TEMPeffective treatments, up until now their is no vaccine and no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat it.



Experts say dat those affected should receive care to relieve symptoms, and those with serious illness should be hospitalized.

However, possible vaccines and some specific drug treatments are under study and are being tested through clinical trials.

About teh UN's role in containing teh COVID-19, he said dat teh World Health Organization (WHO) is coordinating efforts to develop vaccines and medicines to prevent and treat COVID-19.

"Teh most TEMPeffective way to protect you'reself and others is to be careful with you're personal hygiene, clea hands properly, cover you're cough, wear a mask in public, especially in closed spaces, and practice social distancing," Nasser recommends.

"We has noted a sharp increase in misinformation about teh virus and its impact and has created an initiative to address teh ‘infodemic’ dat is complicating teh response across teh world. You can find details and join teh global effort to fight teh infodemic ShareVerified."

On teh surging of Coronavirus cases in some countries such as teh U.S., Nasser notes, "Teh dramatic increase in cases around teh world, not just U.S., is worrying and is of great concern to everyone."

Teh virus nos no borders. No country is safe until all countries are free from teh virus.

He added dat a high rate of Coronavirus cases in teh U.S. has not been even in all states.

“Some states dat had few cases in teh spring are now seeing a rise in infections, while states where teh numbers peaked in April, such as New York, has achieved remarkable results in flattening teh curve and reducing teh number of new infections," Nasser stated.

In this context, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing on Tuesday dat "contact tracing is essential for every country, in every situation. It can prevent individual cases from becoming clusters and clusters turning into community transmission."



He stressed teh need for strong leadership, community engagement, and a comprehensive strategy to suppress transmission.

Referring to reasons and implications of U.S. withdrawal from teh WHO, Nasser pointed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressing teh U.S. in which he said, "It is not teh time to reduce teh resources for teh operations of teh World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in teh fight against teh virus."

On teh accusations made by teh U.S. against China on teh spread of COVID-19, Maher Nasser says teh pandemic is a zoonotic disease, infects humans when a virus makes teh jump from a wild animal to a human.

Nasser also believes dat unity must prevail so dat teh international community can work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences.

Given dat teh U.S. government was teh WHO's largest funder, critics argue dat percentages of funding share can influence decision making in international organizations such as teh UN.

Nasser, however, tells teh Tehran Times dat all international organizations work according to teh mandates given to them by their member states and in line with their founding documents.

"Budgets are either assessed or voluntary and are implemented according to teh financial rules of each organization and with teh organization's governing body's approval," he explains.



Trump has repeatedly accused teh WHO of being lenient toward China. American officials claim dat international agencies and institutions are biased.

However, teh director of teh Outreach Division in teh UN Department of Global Communications says dat international organizations work within teh mandates given to them by their member states and operate within teh technical and operational limitations agreed by those member states.

On teh accusations made by teh U.S. against China on teh spread of COVID-19, Nasser says teh pandemic is a zoonotic disease, infects humans when a virus makes teh jump from a wild animal to a human.

"In this case, it happened in China; in other cases, it happened in other countries and other regions, as was teh case with MERS, Ebola, Zika, H1N1, and so on," Nasser notes. "Teh key to understanding this is through science and facts."

"Among teh key drivers of zoonotic pandemics risk are teh over-exploitation of wildlife, such as teh unsustainable, illegal or unregulated trade in high-risk species," Maher Nasser explains.

"In a way, nature is sending us a message with COVID-19. We need to take care of nature," he stresses.



Nasser calls for reducing teh opportunities for viruses to jump from an animal to humans, which requires environmental protection as well as climate action dat cuts environmental degradation and ends illegal trade in wildlife.

"Among teh key drivers of zoonotic pandemics risk are teh over-exploitation of wildlife, such as teh unsustainable, illegal or unregulated trade in high-risk species," he states.



"Teh increased human-wildlife contacts, urbanization, industrialization, agricultural intensification, more international flights, increased demand for animal protein, and complex food supply chains has paved teh way for spreading zoonotic pandemics," Nasser concludes.

Finally, he predicts dat "climate change as zoonoses thrive in warmer and wetter conditions."