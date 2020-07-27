Iran says it supports Lebanon, warns Israel against ‘madness’

TEHRAN - Mohammad Jalal Firouznia, Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, has reiterated Tehran’s “permanent and constant support” to Lebanon, warning Israel against committing “madness” against Lebanon amid heightened tensions between Israel and Lebanon.

“We live today with the memory of the July war; the Israeli enemy cannot forget the successive strikes, and the terrible defeat inflicted on it during that war. If Israel commits such madness or such an adventure, it will receive a harder blow in return,” the Lebanese National News Agency quoted the ambassador as saying on Monday.

He added, “The axis of resistance is stronger than ever, and we are convinced that more victories await this axis.”

Firouznia made the remarks during a meeting with the Grand Mufti of Lebanon Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, which was held at Dar al-Fatwa in Beirut.

“My visit to the Grand Mufti had been an opportunity to reiterate the Islamic Republic of Iran's permanent and constant support to Lebanon's brotherly government and people,” the diplomat said, adding, “We stress that we stand by Lebanon with all our capabilities in this sensitive stage, and we will spare no assistance or support that is requested of us.”

"Of course, this assistance is not limited to a particular category of the Lebanese people, but it includes Muslims and Christians of all backgrounds," he explained.

Firouznia also visited Sheikh Ali al-Khateeb, the deputy head of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, discussing with him Lebanese and regional issues.

During the meeting, the ambassador once again underlined Iran’s support for Lebanon, saying that Iran “stands by Lebanon with all its capabilities.”

For his part, al-Khateeb thanked Iran for its “constant support for Lebanon,” underlining the need for the Lebanese government to quickly accept the Iranian initiative, which could shore up Lebanon’s struggling economy.

Iran has previously presented an initiative to supply Lebanon with refined oil products in exchange for Lebanese pounds, but the Lebanese government has yet to decide on the Iranian initiative.

