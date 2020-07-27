Ex-Iran coach Mohajerani shows support for Mazloumi

TEHRAN - Heshmat Mohajerani, a former head coach of Iran national football team, has shown his support for Parviz Mazloumi, newly appointed head coach of Iran U19 football team.

Mohajerrani, an iconic figure in Iranian football, won four straight Asian Youth Championship titles from 1973 to 1976, before winning AFC Asian Cup in 1976 with Iran national team and led the team to the quarterfinals of the 1976 Summer Olympics and also to their first FIFA World Cup in 1978.

The appointment of Mazloumi as the head coach of Iran U19 team, three months before the start of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship, has been criticized by some experts and also football fans.

However, Mohajerani believes that Mazloumi can succeed the team in the upcoming competitions because of his experience in the Iranian football.

“Mazloumi has coached several teams in Iran football and has left a good record. He can be effective in the U19 national team because by working with big players and using young players in his former teams he has gained sufficient experience to exploit the youth players’ full potential,” Mohajerani said.

Mazloumi, 65, parted company with Esteghlal in 2016, and after that did not work in any team before being appointed as the Iran U19 head coach in the last week.

“Iranian coaches should be given the opportunity to find a path to success through their knowledge about the potential of Iranian football,” Mohajerani added.

Iran will take part in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship in Uzbekistan in October, where the Persians are drawn in Group A along with Indonesia, Cambodia, and Uzbekistan.

FH