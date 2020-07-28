ICOFC to set up pressure boosting stations for central fields

TEHRAN - Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC) is going to implement a $600-million project for setting up pressure boosting stations to ensure sustained gas supply to refineries in the country’s central regions.

As reported by Shana, the mentioned project is aimed for the stable supply of feedstock to Parsian Gas Refinery in Fars Province, Fajr Jam Gas Refinery in Bushehr Province, and Ilam Gas Refinery in Ilam Province.

According to Mohammad Bahmaei, the ICOFC’s investment and development manager, due to the natural decline in the recovery factor of gas fields and the fact that most of these fields are in their mid-life age, this program has been defined, which includes the construction of gas booster stations in Kangan, Tang Bijar, Homa, Tabnak, Naar, and Varavi fields.

In this regard, the necessary permits have been obtained and negotiations are underway with contractors and domestic equipment manufacturers for the construction of the mentioned stations under Engineering Procurement, Construction and Financing (EPCF) contracts, Bahmaei said.

The official noted that for some of the mentioned fields like Homa, Varavi, and Tabnak, the contractors have been chosen, the contracts are signed and the executive operations have been started.

Established in 1999, Iranian Central Oil Fields Company is one of the five major subsidiaries of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

As the second-biggest gas producer in the country, this company has undertaken the production and development of most of the country’s onshore fields located in Ilam, Bushehr, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, Northern Khorasan, Khuzestan, Fars, Qom, Kermanshah, Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad, Lorestan and Hormozgan Provinces.

According to the ICOFC, the company currently supplies almost half of the country's gas demand.

EF/MA