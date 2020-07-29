Zavareh’s traditional blacksmithing added to intangible cultural heritage list

TEHRAN- The centuries-old traditional blacksmithing in the oasis city of Zavareh on the edge of the central desert of Iran in Isfahan province has been inscribed on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list, a provincial tourism chief has said.

Blacksmithing is one of the oldest professions practicing in the city of Zavareh, which, despite the entry of industry into this field, is still standing.

Making shovels, skewers, tripods, scythes, and pliers are among the products of the blacksmiths of the city, which are exported to different cities across the country, ISNA quoted Mehdi Mashhadi as saying on Wednesday.

Iron replaced bronze for use in tools and weapons in the late 2nd and the 1st millennia BC, and from then until the Industrial Revolution, blacksmiths made by hand most of the wrought iron objects used in the world. Smelting iron from its ores came into general use about 1400 BCE in West Asia and during the next 500 years, iron began to displace bronze gradually.

Zavareh is named after the brother of Rostam (the Iranian legendary and mythical hero). There are lots of attractions in this small city. The first and oldest four iwan mosque in Iran is the old Zavareh Jame Mosque going back to the Seljuk period, around 900 years old. Zavareh Sangbast Castle is the second largest castle in Iran after Alamut Castle. It is made up of mud and brick dating back to the 11th century.

Another predominant historical attraction, 33 kilometers from Zavareh, is Sarhangabad Palace built during the reign of Naser al-Din Shah Qajar (r. 1848 1896).

This palace with twenty stone columns looks like Chehel Sotoun Palace in Isfahan, decorated with peculiar plasterwork, mirrorwork, wood carving, stucco, inlay, and marquetry. It was a hunting ground and summer promenade for Qajar princes. It has a view of the mountains, river, and prairie. There is a two-story wind tower, a bath, watchtowers, and a mill around it. It is a mixture of the Safavid era (1501–1736) and the Qajar era (1789–1925) architecture made up of mud, brick, and wood.

A conical mud-brick adobe traditional Yakhchal (ice storage), and old bazaar with vernacular architecture dating back to Zandieh period (1751–1794) are among the most important tourist attractions of the city.

Meanwhile, traditional camel farming, carpet weaving, brick making, and woodturning, are among the cultural heritage of the city.

