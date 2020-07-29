Shiraz hosting intl. auto parts exhibit

TEHRAN- The 19th edition of international auto parts exhibition kicked off on Tuesday in Shiraz, the center of Fars Province, IRNA reported.

Mentioning the international event being held in Shiraz, Hamidreza Izadi, the head of Fars Province’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Department, said that holding specialized exhibitions like this one play some significant role in materializing the motto of this year, which is “Surge in Production”.

Iran’s all exhibitions, especially the big ones such as ELECOMP, Agrofood, oil & gas, Iran Health, and construction exhibits, will be held on schedule and complying with all health protocols, the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) stated on July 15.

Bahman Hosseinzadeh said given that the Tehran Permanente International Fairgrounds is equipped with the sanitizing and coronavirus-combatting equipment, and the four health protocols are completely observed in the exhibition area, all exhibitions are planned to be held on schedule, Public Relations Department of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) reported.

MA/MA