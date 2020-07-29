Rezende linked with Iran volleyball hotseat

TEHRAN – Brazilian coach Bernardo Rezende is a candidate to take charge of Iran national volleyball team, the Secretary General of Iranian Volleyball Federation said.

With one year remaining to the Olympic Games, Iran waste time preparing for the prestigious event while their rivals Poland have started the preparation from last week.

Iran volleyball federation has already announced that it wants to find a big name as Igor Kolakovic’s replacement since the Persian Stars are looking for a podium at the Olympics for the first time ever.

“Our priority is to find a top-level coach and have negotiated with several great coaches in this regard,” Milad Taghavi said.

Iranian media reports have suggested that the volleyball federation has opened negotiation with former Russia coach Vladimir Alekno and Taghavi confirmed the negotiation.

“Mr. Davarzani (head of volleyball federation) has accepted personal responsibility for negotiating with the coaches and as I’ve already said the top-level coaches remain our top priorities,” he said.

Bernardo Rezende, who is the most successful coach in the history of volleyball, and Italian coach Andrea Anastasi are among the candidates to take charge of Iran.

“Yes, they are two other options and we have negotiated with them. But the federation has not yet reached an agreement with them,” Taghavi added.

Iran have been drawn in Pool A along with Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela.

Pool B consists of Brazil, the U.S., Russia, Argentina, France and Tunisia.