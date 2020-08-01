Iran, Syria friendly not yet finalized

TEHRAN – A friendly match between Iran national football team and Syria has not yet been finalized.

The match was due to be held on Sept. 3 but two federations have not reached an agreement so far. However, Iran will meet Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

The clash will be held at the Bunyodkor Stadium on Sept.7.

Iran and Syria are preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Iran are in Group C, five points behind Iraq.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ have four must-win matches ahead.

Deagan Skocic’s team are scheduled to host Hong Kong on October 8 in Tehran and meet Cambodia five days later in Phnom Penh.

Iran’s last two matches against Bahrain and Iraq - which are very crucial - will be against Bahrain and Iraq on November 12 and 17 in Tehran.

Syria also lead Group A with 15 points, eight points ahead of China.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals and the final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint qualifiers will compete in a separate competition for the remaining 12 slots in the 24-team AFC Asian Cup China 2023.