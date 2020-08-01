IPL: 10-man Esteghlal beat Sepahan

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team earned a valuable victory over Sepahan and moved closer to a place in the next year’s AFC Champions League.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Esteghlal defeated Sepahan 2-1 and moved up to second place.

With one minute remaining to the break, Esteghlal midfielder Arash Rezavand received a second yellow card and was sent off.

Esteghlal striker Cheick Diabate was brought down by Shayan Mosleh into the area in the 51st minute and the French forward converted the penalty.

In the 65th minute, Mosleh scored an own goal to give a 2-0 lead to Esteghlal.

Sepahan striker Mohammad Mohebbi pulled a goal back in the 82nd minute.

Earlier on the day, Persepolis drew 1-1 with Nassaji in Ghaemshahr. Rouhollah Bagheri gave the hosts a lead just five minutes into the match and Ali Alipour leveled the score from the penalty spot in the 19th minute.

Foolad and Gol Gohar played out a goalless draw in Sirjan and struggling Shahin Bushehr defeated Pars Jonoubi 2-0 thanks to the first half goals from Morteza Gholamalitabar and Abolfazl Razzaghpour.

Persepolis, who have previously won the title, have 63 points, followed by Esteghlal (48), Tractor (46) and Sepahan (45).