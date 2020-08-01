Rouhani highlights need to expand relations with Iraq

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has highlighted the necessity to expand relations between Iran and Iraq and also speed up implementation of agreements.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to develop comprehensive relations with Iraq and is ready to cooperate and transfer its experiences to the country in fighting coronavirus,” Rouhani told Iraqi President Barham Salih in a phone call on Friday.

Rouhani also described a visit by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to Iran as “positive”.

Salih also called Kadhimi’s visit “positive” and called for increasing cooperation.

He noted that developing relations with Iran is a principle in Iraq’s foreign policy.

Kadhimi visited Tehran on July 21-22 to discuss ties between Iran and Iraq. The Iraqi prime minister met with a number of high-ranking Iranian officials including Rouhani, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

During a joint press conference with Rouhani on July 21, Kadhimi said that his visit to Iran was aimed at boosting ties.

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi has said that Kadhimi’s visit to Iran was in line with expanding foreign ties.

In an interview with Iraqi News Agency, Abadi said that the objective behind the visit was benefiting Iraq and using depth of its history and civilization to boost its foreign relations, ISNA reported on Monday.

He also said that Iraq is very important for Iran in countering the sanctions.

The former prime minister said Iraq is like “air way” for Iran.

