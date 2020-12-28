Iran energy minister to visit Iraq on Tuesday

TEHRAN – Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian plans to pay a visit to Iraq on Tuesday, Iraq’s Electricity Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Abadi has said.

The spokesman said the Iranian energy minister is likely to discuss Iraq’s outstanding debts to Iran.

According to al-Abadi, Iran has been supplying Iraq with about 50 million cubic meters of gas per day but the gas exports were lowered in recent weeks, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

Iraq is importing gas from Iran to keep its power plants running but the country has faced difficulties paying its debts to Iran in cash due to U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Al-Abadi said Aradakanian is expected to arrive in Iraq on Tuesday and he is likely to discuss Iraq’s debts to Iran.

Iranian and Iraqi officials seem to be in close contact to resolve issues. On Sunday morning, an Iraqi news website, Middle East News, reported that an Iraqi delegation is expected to arrive in Tehran on Sunday afternoon. The delegation, the website said, is carrying a message from Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Citing a knowledgeable source, Middle East News said the Iraqi delegation will visit Iran by order of the Iraqi prime minister, noting that it will be headed by Abu Jihad al-Hashemi.

SM/PA