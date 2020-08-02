Tehraners produce waste equaling 38 Boeing 747s per day

TEHRAN – In Tehran, on average, about 6,500 tons of waste is produced daily, which is as much as 38 Boeing 747s in weight, Narges Rajaei, deputy director of the Tehran Waste Management Organization, has said.

About 58,000 tons of waste is produced daily in the country, she stated, Mehr news agency reported on Sunday.

Hassan Pasandideh, deputy head of the Department of Environment (DOE) for waste management, said in November 2019 that poor waste management brings the country an annual loss of 440 trillion rials (about $10.5 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials).

Sadr-o-din Alipour, the director of the environment and sustainable development department of Tehran Municipality, has said that over 3,000 tons of plastic waste is generated per day in the country, which reaches 1 million tons in a year.

Ali Moridi, head of soil and water office at the DOE, said in October 2018 that while reduction of waste generation and separation of waste at source are the two major processes in waste management, in Iran the focus is mainly on the last phase of waste management which is waste disposal, which will slow down the path to waste minimization and waste sorting at source.

Although proper waste management could solve the country's environmental problems, the budget requested by the DOE for waste management has not been approved by the Majlis [Iranian parliament], he lamented.

According to a report published by United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in October 2016, waste generation per capita in Iran’s urban areas is about 658 grams per day while Iranian waste generation per capita in rural areas is about 220-340 grams per day. Average Iranian waste generation per capita amounts to some 240 kilograms per year.

In Tehran alone waste generation per capita is estimated at 750-800 grams per day and each Tehrani citizen generates about 270-450 kilograms of waste per year.

The report continues that unfortunately only 7 percent of the waste is separated at the source, 13 percent is recycled and only 2.5 percent of them end up in formal or sanitary landfills and some 77.5 percent of the waste will be burnt or buried in informal landfills located in the countryside or deserts near cities.

FB/MG



