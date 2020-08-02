Kayhan Kalhor to perform “Silence City” online, free of charge

TEHRAN – Iranian kamancheh virtuoso Kayhan Kalhor plans to perform an online concert, which will feature tracks from “Silent City”, an album he produced in 2008 along with New York City-based string quartet, Brooklyn Rider.

The concert has no admission charge and will stream on instagram.com/kayhan_kalhor, Kayhankalhor-official on YouTube and instagram.com/hacoupianinc on Monday at 10 pm, Kalhor announced in an Instagram post published on Saturday.

Kalhor along with the Iranian string quartet Miniator began a concert tour named “Silence City” in April 2019 from Tehran’s Vahdat Hall. However, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the tour to a halt.

“Therefore, we decided to resume our performances live, online and free of charge for everybody on Instagram and YouTube in order to perform for you sympathetically,” four-time Grammy Award nominee Kalhor wrote.

Earlier in May, Kalhor gave an online setar recital, which was streamed on his Instagram page and the website of Stanford University in California.

He has won several awards at Iranian and international music events.

In January, he received the Artist Award of the globalFEST, North America’s most important world music industry event, which was held in New York.

He won the Artist Award at the WOMEX Awards, the World Music Expo, in Finland in August 2019.

He was also one of the two winners of the Isaac Stern Human Spirit Award at the Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition in August 2018.

Photo: Kayhan Kalhor (L) performs during his concert tour “Silence City” with the string quartet Miniator at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on April 15, 2019. (Mehr/Majid Haqdoost)

