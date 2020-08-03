A telecom in Iraq involved in Gen. Soleimani’s assassination: Shafaq News 

TEHRAN – It has been reported by the Shafaq News that a telecommunication company in Iraq was involved in assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Reportedly, an informed source has said that the telecommunication company had given the United States data of a cellphone of a person who accompanied Muhandis, ISNA reported on Monday.

On January 3, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered drone strikes that killed Soleimani and Muhandis as well as eight other people.

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki has strongly condemned assassination of Soleimani and Muhandis.

Maliki told an Arabic news channel that he supports Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, ISNA reported on July 28.

Iraq has announced that Baghdad and Tehran will sue the United States for assassinating Soleimani and Muhandis.

In a statement on July 20, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council said the country regards the U.S. assassination of General Soleimani and Muhandis on its soil as a criminal act, Press TV reported.

The council said it has coordinated its legal procedure with the Iranian Judiciary and the two countries will file a joint lawsuit against the U.S.

“The investigation into the airport incident began from the first moment and the Iraqi judiciary dealt with that incident as a criminal act that took place on Iraqi land where some of the victims are Iraqis,” the council said in a statement.

According to the statement, the investigation took place according to the Iraqi Code of Criminal Procedure starting with inspecting the scene and meeting with some of the plaintiffs, including the legal representative of the Iranian embassy.

“The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers had been informed of other details regarding the accident, and that the investigation procedures since the time of the accident continue in accordance with the Iraqi law,” the statement added.

Tehran Prosecutor General Ali Alqasi-Mehr announced on June 29 that 36 individuals, including Donald Trump, have been identified in connection with the assassination and Interpol has been notified to arrest them.

“36 individuals who cooperated, collaborated, and participated in the assassination of Hajj Qassem, including political and military authorities of the U.S. and other countries, have been identified,” he stated.

The prosecutor general explained that Trump is at the top of the list, and he will be facing prosecution even after his term as president.

