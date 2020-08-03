Golestan hosting online marriage festival of Iranian tribes

TEHRAN – The second national marriage festival of Iranian tribes opened online in northern Golestan province on Monday.

The two-day festival covers traditional rituals of tribal marriage, traditional tribal music, stand-up comedy, and various cultural programs, IRNA reported.

One of the goals of this festival is to revive the traditional rituals of tribal marriage and to encourage young people to simple inexpensive marriage due to the economic conditions of the society, advisor of the Festival Sadegh Khosravi said.

This year, due to the onset of the coronavirus, the festival is held virtually with the presence of 9 tribal groups of the country and with the performance of traditional rituals, folk music, and other cultural programs, he explained.

Khosravi stated that the festival is held in cooperation with 15 NGOs active in fields related to youth.

FB/MG