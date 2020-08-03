Sistan-Baluchestan is a collection of tourist attractions: governor general

TEHRAN – The governor general of Sistan-Baluchestan province has said that the southeastern province is a collection of unique historical, natural, and tourist attractions, however, its tourism industry has not been developed due to “neglects and historical backwardness”.

“Insufficient attention and historical backwardness are amongst reasons behind the lack of tourism development in Sistan-Baluchestan…. that is a collection of unique historical, natural and tourist attractions from its north to south,” Ahmad-Ali Mouhebati said on Saturday.

He made the remarks in a meeting with hoteliers and travel marketers of the province, noting “the huge potential of the private sector and investors should be tapped to make a boom in tourism of the region.”

“Hospitable people, their rich culture, traditions, and rituals are amongst the most important attractions when it comes to tourism in Sistan-Baluchestan.”

Experts say that historical and natural sites, varied landscapes, cozy guesthouses, rugged sea coasts, mouth-watering local dishes, reasonable prices, and above all, hospitable and welcoming people contribute to make the lesser-known Sistan-Baluchestan a must-visit destination for any traveler in Iran.

The collective Sistan-Baluchestan Province -- Sistan in the north and Baluchestan in the south -- accounts for one of the driest regions of Iran with a slight increase in rainfall from east to west, and an obvious rise in humidity in the coastal regions. In ancient times, the region was a crossword of the Indus Valley and the Babylonian civilizations.

For mainstream Iranians, the name of Sistan-Baluchestan conjures up stories of drought, desiccated wetlands, and dust storms. On the international scale, foreigners may consider it a reminiscent of the big red blot on the Iran safety map.

The vast province is home to several distinctive archaeological sites and natural attractions, including two UNESCO World Heritage sites, namely Shahr-e-Soukhteh (Burnt City) and Lut desert. Seb castle; mud fountains; Darak beach; Darren Negaran; Chabahar beach; and Martian mountains are some of the most notable historical and natural tourist attractions of the province.

