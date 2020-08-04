Kayhan Kalhor’s online concert postponed over technical issues

TEHRAN – Kamancheh virtuoso Kayhan Kalhor’s fans and music aficionados have to wait a day for his free of charge, online concert, which was postponed due to technical problems on Monday a few hours before its performance.

Songs from “Silent City”, an album he produced in 2008 along with the New York City-based string quartet, Brooklyn Rider, will be performed during the concert, which will stream on instagram.com/kayhan_kalhor, Kayhankalhor-official on YouTube and instagram.com/hacoupianinc on Wednesday at 10 pm, Kalhor announced.

He will be performing in company with Iranian string quartet Miniator, which accompanied him during the concert tour “Silence City” that commenced in April 2019 from Tehran’s Vahdat Hall. However, the tour remained unfinished due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, we decided to resume our performances live, online and free of charge for everybody,” four-time Grammy Award nominee Kalhor said earlier on Saturday.

The concert is scheduled to be held in the courtyard of Ettehadieh Edifice, a Qajar era monument in downtown Tehran.

The album features “Ascending Bird”, “Silent City”, “Parvaz” and “Beloved, Do Not Let Me Be Discouraged”.

Kalhor plans to repeat the concert in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on August 9.

Earlier in May, Kalhor gave an online setar recital, which was streamed on his Instagram page and the website of Stanford University in California.

Photo: Kayhan Kalhor (L) performs during his concert tour “Silence City” with the Miniator string quartet at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on April 15, 2019. (IRNA/Marzieh Musavi)

