Sanctions cannot bring Iranians to their knees: Rouhani

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that enemy must know that the Iranians cannot be brought to their knees through sanctions.

“We have to make the enemies understand that they cannot bring us to knees by sanctions and they have no other way but to accept the logic and truth. That day will not be far and we will gain success through patience and resistance,” Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting.

The president also said that the country is facing two problems of “sanctions” and “distortion” at the same time, noting that both of them cause suffering.

“Sanctions are imposed by enemies and we are feeling its consequences. Distortion is sometimes done by the enemies, however, sometimes the distortion is done from inside of the country which is ‘more painful’,” he stated.

The president added, “Some people tend to ignore sanctions. They say what has the administration done? Why has it not taken action? It is important to see the situation in which the administration is making efforts and is doing its job. We have to see the situation. Is the administration working on a battlefield or is resting? Which one is that? We have to see realities.”

Elsewhere, Rouhani said that the country must break the sanctions.

“We have to break the sanctions and offset them. We have to cut the hand of those who impose sanctions,” he suggested.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on July 31 that along with the sanctions a “distortion” campaign is also underway against Iran.

The enemies are seeking to reverse the realities in Iran in order to demoralize the people and give a “wrong address”, the Leader said.



Elaborating on the purpose behind U.S. sanctions, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Their mid-term aim is to create limitations so that there would be no progress in scientific areas. Their long-term is to bankrupt the government and crumble the country’s economy so that it would no longer be able to survive.”



Along with these three purposes, the Leader pointed out, they want to cut Iran’s relations with countries which are members of the Axis of Resistance in the region, but “the cat dreams of mice”.

NA/PA

