Iranian parliament preparing plan to stop NPT Additional Protocol

TEHRAN - The head of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee announced on Wednesday that the parliament has put on its agenda a double-urgency plan to stop implementation of the Additional Protocol to the NPT in Iran by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“The double-urgency plan to stop implementing the Additional Protocol is on the agenda of the Majlis presiding board,” Mojtaba Zolnour said, according to IRNA.

Abbas Moghtadaei, the deputy chairman of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on July 11 that the parliament has prepared a plan to stop the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol.

“This plan has been prepared in the format of urgency based on which voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol will be stopped and the government is obliged to observe it,” Moghtadaei said.

Moghtadaei said that the plan has been drawn up in response to the United States and Europe’s excessive demands.

Iran’s parliament issued a statement in June strongly condemning an anti-Iran resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors, asking the government to stop implementing the Additional Protocol, which allows surprise inspections of nuclear sites.

“The Islamic Consultative Assembly strongly condemns resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors which was proposed by three European countries of England, France, and Germany under the pressure of the ruling regime in the United States and the fake Zionist regime. It [the parliament] considers the resolution another example of structural discrimination by the international agency,” the statement read.

The statement was signed by 240 MPs.

It called the resolution “excessive demand” despite the fact that Iran has cooperated with the agency transparently.

“The Islamic Republic has implemented the Additional Protocol voluntarily and not based on its safeguards duties. According to reports of the Agency’s director-general, the Agency has carried out the most precise inspections, including 30 surprise inspections annually,” the MPs stated.

The 35-member IAEA board passed the resolution on June 19, demanding access to two old places they claim nuclear work may have been done there.

Nine countries out 35 members to the IAEA board did not vote for the resolution. China and Russia voted against the resolution and Thailand, Mongolia, Niger, South Africa, India, Pakistan and the Republic of Azerbaijani abstained.

‘Parliament to prepare 12 anti-U.S. plans’

In his interview with IRNA, Zolnour also said that the parliament prepares 12 anti-U.S. plans to make it more costly for the United States any action against Iran.

“Majlis will put these plans on agenda gradually to take action in reviving national interests and increasing the price of any action against the country’s interests for the United States,” he said.

NA/PA