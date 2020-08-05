Iranian freestyler Hadi aims Olympic medal

TEHRAN – Iranian heavyweight wrestler Parviz Hadi is going to win a medal at the next year’s Olympic Games.

The 125kg freestyler has won two Asian Games gold medals and three gold medals at the Asian Championships but has not yet won an Olympics medal.

Hadi, who participated in a ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday to collect and dispatch packages of food for families affected by the coronavirus pandemic, has said he’s determined to claim a medal at the prestigious event.

“First of all, I hope the Iran league will start as soon as possible since the competition will help us to prepare for the world championships. We have started to train from June and I think we need to wrestle to stay fit,” Hadi said in an interview with IRNA.

“League will help us to prepare for the world championships and Olympic Games and it also is our profession and we need to wrestle to make money,” he added.

“I have dedicated much of my life to wrestling and will have to my best to win a medal in the next year’s Olympics,” Hadi concluded.