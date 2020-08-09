New heads of CAO, Iran Air appointed

TEHRAN – In a ceremony on Sunday attended by Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami, the new heads of the country’s national airline (Iran Air) and also Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) were appointed.

As reported by IRIB, Touraj Dehqani Zanganeh, who previously served as the managing director of Iran Air, replaced Ali Abedzadeh as the new head of CAO, while Alireza Barkhor took his place as the new head of the national airline.

The ceremony was held at Civil Aviation Technology College in Tehran.

The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran is Iran's civil aviation agency. It is the statutory corporation that oversees and regulates all aspects of civil aviation in Iran. The organization was established in July 1946 and it’s headquartered at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran.

Iran Air, the flag carrier of Iran, is the oldest airline in West Asia and the second oldest in Asia. It is also headquartered at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.

EF/MA