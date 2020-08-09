Honar Pooya Group unveils poster for “Nimble” 

TEHRAN – The poster for the animation “Nimble” was unveiled on Sunday during a ceremony held at the Honar Pooya Group, a Tehran-based private company that was founded by a group of young animators in 2007.

The animated movie is a co-production between the Education Ministry and the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

Education Minister Mohsen Haji Mirzai and IIDCYA director Fazel Nazari attended the unveiling ceremony of the poster.

Set in Iran, the story of the animation is about wildlife and the environment.

It is about a boy named Mohsen who loves the heroes and superheroes in the movies and he likes to help others.

However, he faces an extinct Iranian species once and he wants to help the animal and return it back to its homeland, but his journey into the jungle and his encounter with the hunters is just the beginning of a great adventure.

The Honar Pooya Group entered into a contract with the IIDCYA to make its new project “Nimble” last year.

The animation was earlier named “Extinction”.

This is the third feature-length animated film produced at the Honar Pooya Group.

“Nimble” will be directed by Hadi Mohammadian, who helmed Honar Pooya’s previous movies “Princess of Rome” and “The Elephant King”.

“Princess of Rome” grossed over 50 billion rials at the box office in 2016 and became the fifth highest-grossing movie nationwide.

The animation chronicles the life of the Roman emperor’s granddaughter, Malika, the mother of the 12th Imam of Shias, Imam Mahdi (AS).

“The Elephant King” had its premiere in Iran during the 36th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in January 2018.

It also had its premiere in Russia in November of the same year. The film is about Shadfil, a funny baby elephant who must quickly find the courage to be the successor to his father as the leader of the elephants.

“The Elephant King” then went on screen in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

Photo: The Education Minister Mohsen Haji Mirzai poses for a photo with a poster for the animation project “Nimble” at the Honar Pooya Group in Tehran on August 9, 2020.

RM/MMS/YAW